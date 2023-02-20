IND Vs AUS: How Can Australia Make Comeback In Border Gavaskar Trophy? Explains Gautam Gambhir
The Kangaroos scored 263 runs in their first innings of second match in Delhi and even took a solitary-run lead by dismissing India for 262.
New Delhi: Former Indian Legendary player Gautam Gambhir stated that he doesn't feel Australia will be able to reach the totals they posted in the recently concluded second Test against India, if they don't change their techniques in the middle of the series. The Kangaroos scored 263 runs in their first innings of second match in Delhi and even took a solitary-run lead by dismissing India for 262. However, they were bowled out for 113 in their second essay on Sunday (February 19) and went on to lose the game by six wickets to go 2-0 down in the four-match series. "I believe you cannot teach defense to these batters now. If you try to improve your technique in the middle of the series, you won't even score the 260 and 120 you scored. Only individual performances can help Australia stage a comeback and not a collective performance", Gambhir said. He also stated many players have so many self-doubts that it will be extremely difficult to recover from the mind state. "There are a lot of players in that dressing room who will have so many self-doubts that it will be extremely difficult to recover from that. Imagine if Usman Khawaja scores a double hundred or Steve Smith individually scores a century or 150, then Australia can achieve those scores but technically, I don't see them coming back", he further said.
