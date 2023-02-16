IND vs AUS: How Ravichandran Ashwin Drove Nathan Lyon's Wife Mad

India is going to face Australia in the 2nd Test series of Border-Gavaskar Trophy on February 17th (Friday) in Arun Jaitley Stadium.

India defeated Australia comprehensively in the first Test at Nagpur by a margin of an innings and 132 runs inside the first 3 days of the game. Star Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 8 wickets in the game, including five-fer in the second innings. He became the fastest Indian bowler to pick up 450 Test wickets.

In a recent interview with Star sports Australia's off-spinner Nathan Lyon admitted that he used to watch lot of videos of Ravichandran Ashwin before coming to India, his wife used to get mad at him. He further mentioned that the best thing about the game is that the team is constantly learning, trying to grow and get better by watching opposition.

"I'm not going to pin myself against Ash. I think the way Ashwin has gone about it has been remarkable and his record speaks for himself. To be honest, I am a totally different bowler to Ash. Have I have sat down and watched a lot of footage of Ashwin before coming over here? Yes, a 100 percent. I've spent a lot of time sitting at home in front of the laptop, driving my wife mad. It's all about learning. The best thing about this game is that we are constantly learning, trying to grow and get better by watching your opposition and that's one of the biggest learning curves," Lyon said in an interaction with Star Sports.