"I felt I wasn't bowling as well as I needed to be," Says Ashton Agar On Not Finding Place is Aussie Playing XI

Australian spinner Ashton Agar has opened up on not finding the place of the Australian playing XI in the ongoing Broder-Gavaskar trophy 2023 stating he felt he wasn't bowling as he needed to be.

Agar has returned home without playing a single match in the Test series. But he said that he has no 'ill feeling' and mentioned he receives good support from the dressing room.

"I felt I wasn't bowling as well as I needed to be. It's a clear direction for me now to work on it and improve," Agar was quoted as saying to ESPNCricinfo.

"I harbour no ill will or ill feeling at all. I'm very well supported in that (Australian) camp, and they've constantly communicated with me, so it's all in a good place," Agar added.

The selectors released him from the squad to play domestic cricket back home. He also opened up about the challenging environment and situations one has to go through in such important games.

"I've been a professional cricketer for ten years now, so I'm far more resilient than when I started. It's a tough game, it's a ruthless environment, and that's how it should be because it's the pinnacle of the sport," he added further.

Agar's comment came after he claimed five wickets and scored 26 runs for Western Australia in the final of the Marsh Cup. Western Australia won the tournament defeating South Australia by 181 runs in the summit clash.