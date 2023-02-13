Ind vs Aus: Indore to Host Third Test Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 

India will play 2nd Test against Australia from February 17. Nagpur, Dharamshala, Delhi and Ahmedabad were chosen as the venues for the much-awaited four-Test series between India and Australia, but matches in Dharamshala were cancelled because the venue is not ready to host the match.

The match was originally set to be played at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March but now the game has been shifted to Holkar Stadium, Indore.