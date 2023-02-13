Ind vs Aus: Indore to Host Third Test Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 

Ind vs Aus: Indore to Host Third Test Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 

Matches in Dharamshala were cancelled because the venue is not ready to host the match.

Updated: February 13, 2023 10:02 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
New Delhi: India will play 2nd Test against Australia from February 17. Nagpur, Dharamshala, Delhi and Ahmedabad were chosen as the venues for the much-awaited four-Test series between India and Australia, but matches in Dharamshala were cancelled because the venue is not ready to host the match.

The match was originally set to be played at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March but now the game has been shifted to Holkar Stadium, Indore.

 

Also Read

More News ›

Also Read More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

live-score-Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Up...

WATCH: Jemimah Rodrigues Refreshes Virat Kohli’s MCG Memorie...

Women's T20 WC: Chemistry Within England Squad Is Bringing B...

Who is Mallika Sagar? The lady Who's Going To Be The Auction...

Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh Help India Pull Off A Stellar...

Advertisement