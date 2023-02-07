IND Vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne Shows Off His Coffee Machine Setup Ahead Of First Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test

IND Vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne Shows Off His Coffee Machine Setup Ahead Of First Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is getting ready for a four-match test series against Australia, led by Pat Cummins. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin at the VCA stadium in Nagpur on Feb 9

Updated: February 7, 2023 5:25 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Nagpur: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is getting ready for a four-match test series against Australia, led by Pat Cummins. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin at the VCA stadium in Nagpur on Feb 9. Cricketers and fans alike are excited about the much-awaited test series

The Australians would attempt to defeat India in a red-ball series on Indian soil for the first time since 2004. On the other hand, Team India would try to keep their streak of winning home test series alive and qualify for the World Test Championships finals for the second time in a row.

AUS star batter Marnus Labuschagne shared a picture of his luggage prior to taking off for the Australian tour of India. Marnus stuffed his luggage with loads of coffee packets. He posted a picture about it on Twitter with a caption stating "Just a few KG of coffee on its way to (India flag emoji, coffee emoji, cricket emoji), Guess how many bags?"

The picture went viral on the internet and even got a reaction from Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik. Dinesh Karthik replied to his tweet saying "You get great coffee in India too mate."

Now the Aussie batter has shared the picture of the coffee machine set up he has put up in his room with a caption stating "The other tools of the trade."

Also Read

More News ›

Also Read More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

live-score-Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Up...

'She Was In Pain And Wanted Me To Hit More Sixes': Chris Gay...

Cameron Green Likely To Miss First Border-Gavaskar Trophy Te...

Iceland Cricket Trolls Australia's Pacer Scott Boland Ahead ...

Ravichandran Ashwin To Nathan Lyon: Top 5 Leading Wicket Tak...

Advertisement