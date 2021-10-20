Dubai: India strolled past Australia in their second warm-up match by convincingly beating the Aussies by 9 wickets at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai ahead of their most anticipated encounter vs Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 held in UAE and Oman.

Opting to bat first, Australia found themselves in a spot of bother as India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who is making a comeback in the national team in the shorter format of the game, went through the Australian top-order. Ashwin picked up David Warner and Mitchell Marsh in consecutive deliveries to reduce Australia to a score of 6 f0r 2 only in the second over the match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Ravindra Jadeja soon dismissed the Australia skipper Aaron Finch as the Aussies found themselves in danger of getting bowled out within their allotted 20 overs. Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith started to rebuild the Australian innings with a 61-run stand and with Stoinis playing a great cameo at the end of the innings, the Aussies were able to post a competitive total of 152 for 5 in 20 overs.

India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul took India off to a blistering start as the former champions made short work of the Aussies total. Rohit scored a brilliant half-century before retiring out while Suryakumar Yadav displayed his full range of shots on his way to a well made 38. India eventually went on to beat Australia by 9 wickets with 13 balls to spare with Hardik Pandya finishing things off in style with a massive six.