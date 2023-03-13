The fourth Test between India and Australia is heading towards a tight finish. While a draw looks like the most likely outcome, India still has a chance given if Australia collapse on Day 5. India lead Australia by 88 runs at stumps on Day 4.

The pitch has looked flat with not much help on offer. However, a Day 5 pitch in India always has something to help the spinners. The Indian spinners need to exploit the rough created and pick a few early wickets to trigger panic in the Australian set-up.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan is confident that India will beat Australia in the fourth Test. Vaughan took to Twitter and made a bold prediction about the outcome of the match.