IND vs AUS: Michael Vaughan Predicts Big Win For India In 4th Test
Australia trail India by 88 runs at stumpson Day 4.
New Delhi: The fourth Test between India and Australia is heading towards a tight finish. While a draw looks like the most likely outcome, India still has a chance given if Australia collapse on Day 5. India lead Australia by 88 runs at stumps on Day 4. The pitch has looked flat with not much help on offer. However, a Day 5 pitch in India always has something to help the spinners. The Indian spinners need to exploit the rough created and pick a few early wickets to trigger panic in the Australian set-up. Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan is confident that India will beat Australia in the fourth Test. Vaughan took to Twitter and made a bold prediction about the outcome of the match.
India to win this Test .. #INDvAUSMichael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 12, 2023
After much hullabaloo about the pitches in India, the players were offered a dead surface in Ahmedabad. Australia batted first and posted a healthy score of 480, however, India overhauled the total without much trouble, courtesy of centuries by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, taking a 91-run lead. This is a must-win game for India to book a berth in World Test Championship final. In case the game turns out to be a draw, India will need Sri Lanka to lose or draw one of the two Tests against New Zealand. The first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka is heading to a tight finish but rain has dented Sri Lanka's hopes of a win while boosting the hosts' chances of securing a draw.
