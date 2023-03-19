Advertisement
IND vs AUS: Mitchell Starc Dismisses KL Rahul With A Lethal Delivery | WATCH
Mitchell Starc's fatal delivery took Rahul completely off-guarded as the latter departed after making nine runs.
New Delhi: Australian pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed KL Rahul with a lethal delivery in the 2nd ODI at Vishakhapatnam. The Aussie pacer took KL entirely by surprise with an astonishing delivery in the 9th over. Rahul went straight up for DRS, but it did not make any further impact as the batter was declared out on nine runs.
One good knock and people forgot how shitty #KLRahul's been as a player for India lately. Everyone was celebrating and posting that he's back in form after he scored 75* in #Mumbai. The fact is he's back to his original form in the very next match in #Vizag. OUT for 9. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/emqdr0oRivTejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) March 19, 2023
Mitchell Starc is running riot with his excellent bowling as the 33-year-old left-arm pacer completely demolished the Indian batting order with his fiery spell. He took crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Kl Rahul, making the Indian batting completely tremble. Suryakumar Yadav failed to deliver again as the batter consecutively went out for a golden duck in two matches. Virat Kohli looked in pretty good touch as he stood tall before the Aussie bowling attack and played some excellent shots until he fell prey to Nathan Ellis and returned to the pavilion after making 31 runs off 35 deliveries. The exceptional bowling performance of the guests brought them into a commanding position in the 2nd ODI. They will be looking forward to restricting the Indian side to a small total, making things easy for them to chase down the score and level the three ODI series.
IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Memes After Mitchell Starc Dismisses KL Rahul On 9 Runs
