IND vs AUS: Mitchell Starc Dismisses KL Rahul With A Lethal Delivery | WATCH

Mitchell Starc's fatal delivery took Rahul completely off-guarded as the latter departed after making nine runs.

Updated: March 19, 2023 2:43 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
New Delhi: Australian pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed KL Rahul with a lethal delivery in the 2nd ODI at Vishakhapatnam. The Aussie pacer took KL entirely by surprise with an astonishing delivery in the 9th over. Rahul went straight up for DRS, but it did not make any further impact as the batter was declared out on nine runs.

 

Mitchell Starc is running riot with his excellent bowling as the 33-year-old left-arm pacer completely demolished the Indian batting order with his fiery spell. He took crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Kl Rahul, making the Indian batting completely tremble.

Suryakumar Yadav failed to deliver again as the batter consecutively went out for a golden duck in two matches.

Virat Kohli looked in pretty good touch as he stood tall before the Aussie bowling attack and played some excellent shots until he fell prey to Nathan Ellis and returned to the pavilion after making 31 runs off 35 deliveries.

The exceptional bowling performance of the guests brought them into a commanding position in the 2nd ODI. They will be looking forward to restricting the Indian side to a small total, making things easy for them to chase down the score and level the three ODI series.

 

