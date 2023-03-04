IND vs AUS: Mohammed Shami Likely To Return In Playing XI For 4th Test In Ahmedabad

Shami is one of the best pacer across the globe is likely to feature in all three ODIs between March 17 to 22.

India is facing Australia in the on-going Border-Gavaskar Trophy, star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is expected to join the playing XI Indian squad for the final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, starting March 9 after. Shami was rested for the Indore game as he was in action mode for a long time. BCCI , in consultation with medical staff decided to give pacer a short break. Shami has been in action since IPL and is a part of ODI World Cup plan as well. In his replacement Umesh Yadav was drafted in as the second pacer after Mohammed Siraj.

India are currently leading the four-Test series 2-1 but need to win the last game in order to nullify the result of Sri Lanka's away series against New Zealand.

GCA curators haven't received any directive from Team India

The Holkar Stadium in Indore has been already panned by ICC match referee Chris Broad for preparing a "poor" track and right now Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) is unlikely to risk its reputation by preparing something diabolical which will get a red eye from the game's governing body.

"We haven't received any instructions from the Indian team management and our local curators are preparing a normal track as we have always done through the season," a state association source told PTI.

"In fact, last Ranji game over here in January, Railways scored 500 plus (508) batting first and Gujarat, although had innings defeat, scored 200 plus in both innings. It won't be too different this time," he said.

There are 96 hours still left for the Test match to begin and one doesn't know what will happen once BCCI curators Taposh Chatterjee and Ashsh Bhowmick take over.

"Obviously, last few days, the BCCI's grounds and pitches committee instruct the local curator. But certainly, from our end, our endeavour is to produce a good Test match pitch," the official said.

(With Inputs PTI)