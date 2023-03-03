IND vs AUS: Nathan Lyon Roars As Australia End India's Juggernaut At Home With Crushing Nine Wicket Win

Nathan Lyon took eight wickets in India's second inning, bowling them out for 163 and setting a target of 76 for Australia which they chase with nine wickets to spare.

New Delhi: Australia defeated India by nine wickets in the third Test in Indore to keep the Border-Gavaskar Trophy alive. Chasing a target of 76 runs, Australia lost Usman Khawaja for a duck, raising hopes of a miraculous win for India, however, Travis Head And Marnus Labuschagne's magnificent counter-attack left India reeling.

The visitors will be delighted with the win as it came against all odds. Steve Smith led the team brilliantly in the absence of Pat Cummins and got the desired result for his team.

Earlier, spinner Nathan Lyon took his second eight-wicket haul in Test cricket to bowl out India for 169 in their second innings at the close of day two's play. For India, top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara stood tall with a valiant 59 off 142 balls, through his precise footwork on a difficult pitch to bat. But rest of the batters, barring Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin to some extent, couldn't step up, giving a target of 76 for Australia.

Opting to bat, India were taken back by the explosive nature of the Indore pitch as Australian spinners run riot and bowled out India for 109. Australia then were in a comfortable position at 186-4 before a collapse saw them being bowled out for 197. Yet, Australia managed to take a handy lead of 88 runs.

The win has also taken Australia to their maiden World Test Championship final.