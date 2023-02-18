IND vs AUS: Netizens Remember Rishabh Pant As KS Bharat Flops In The Second Test | See Here
Netizens are fumed and sad to see the Indian batting collapsing, as well as KS Bharat, and are now missing Rishabh Pant, who is out of the series due to a tragic car incident in December 2022 while heading back to his hometown.
New Delhi: Netizens remember Rishabh Pant as Indian wicket-keeper KS Bharat failed to deliver the expected results in the second test. Srikar Bharat made his Test debut in the first Test match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar trophy, made just eight runs in the first inning of the second test before he became prey to Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon, who completed his five-wicket haul and became a big hurdle for the hosts in the second test. Netizens are fumed and sad to see the Indian batting collapsing, as well as KS Bharat, and are now missing Rishabh Pant, who is out of the series due to a tragic car incident in December 2022 while heading back to his hometown. Rishbah is currently under treatment in Mumbai, and it will take him at least 7-8 months to fully recover and return to the cricket ground. "I talked to Rishabh Pant, and he's feeling much better now. It'll take him 7-8 months to be fit." said Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan during an interview. Here is how Twitter is reacting to KS Bharat and Rishabh Pant.
pic.twitter.com/bZPEFAe5jM ANURAG VERMA (@ANURAG_VERMA_29) February 18, 2023
No one can replace Rishabh pant in this format ?#OG @RishabhPant17 ?#BorderGavaskarTrophy #RP17 pic.twitter.com/1CC4ThcebYRishabh Pant Trends (@TrendRishabh) February 18, 2023
#INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/WTKfbBJr7uWasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 18, 2023
India missing Rishabh Pant in this type of situation. pic.twitter.com/A4U1KydUjjMufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2023
Rishbah pant has an excellent record against Australia and was instrumental for the Indian side during the last Border Gavaskar Trophy played in Australia. Twitteratis are potentially eyeing Ishan Kishan over KS Bharat. They want him to get a chance to play XI in the test and are constantly questioning the team management for picking the playing XI in the second test.
When i see lyon taking wicket . I miss Rishabh pant !!pic.twitter.com/3ONDAT0mhdS. (@ishantraj51) February 18, 2023
