Advertisement
IND vs AUS ODI Series: Schedule, Squads, Injury Updates, Live Streaming And More
IND vs AUS ODI series will start on March 17 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Steve Smith will lead Australia while Rohit Sharma won't be available for the first match.
New Delhi: After a thrilling Test series, India and Australia are set to lock horns in a three-match ODI series. The series will serve as a quality check for both teams ahead of the ODI World Cup. Australia skipper Pat Cummins will not take part in the series and has decided to stay back in Australia with his family after the demise of her mother. Cummins left the Border-Gavaskar Trophy mid-way and flew back home to be with her mother who passed away recently.
Steve Smith has been named as Australia's captain in Cummins' absence. Australia's white-ball specialists Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar have returned to the squad.
For India, skipper Rohit Sharma won't be available for the first game, with Hardik Pandya leading the team. India have been dealt with a big blow as Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the series due to a back injury.
IND vs AUS ODI Series Schedule
The first match of the ODI series will be played on March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai followed by matches on March 19 and 22 in Vishakhapatnam and Chennai respectively. All matches will start at 1:30 PM IST
IND vs AUS ODI Series Squads
India's squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.
Australia's squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
How to watch India vs Australia ODI series in India?
The IND vs AUS series will be telecast on Star Sports Channels while the live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
'No Doubt He Will Be India's Captain After ODI World Cup': Sunil Gavaskar Backs Hardik Pandya To Succeed Rohit Sharma
IND Vs AUS: Hardik Pandya Can Be Impact Player As Well As Game Changer In Middle Order, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
14 Mar 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 16 runs
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 03:30 IST | 22:00 GMT - 13 Mar 2023
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 4th Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 13 Mar 2023
India drew with Australia
Nepal Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 4 - ODI
13 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 9 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS