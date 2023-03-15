IND vs AUS ODI Series: Schedule, Squads, Injury Updates, Live Streaming And More

IND vs AUS ODI series will start on March 17 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Steve Smith will lead Australia while Rohit Sharma won't be available for the first match.

After a thrilling Test series, India and Australia are set to lock horns in a three-match ODI series. The series will serve as a quality check for both teams ahead of the ODI World Cup. Australia skipper Pat Cummins will not take part in the series and has decided to stay back in Australia with his family after the demise of her mother. Cummins left the Border-Gavaskar Trophy mid-way and flew back home to be with her mother who passed away recently.

Steve Smith has been named as Australia's captain in Cummins' absence. Australia's white-ball specialists Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar have returned to the squad.

For India, skipper Rohit Sharma won't be available for the first game, with Hardik Pandya leading the team. India have been dealt with a big blow as Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the series due to a back injury.

IND vs AUS ODI Series Schedule

The first match of the ODI series will be played on March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai followed by matches on March 19 and 22 in Vishakhapatnam and Chennai respectively. All matches will start at 1:30 PM IST

IND vs AUS ODI Series Squads

India's squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

How to watch India vs Australia ODI series in India?

The IND vs AUS series will be telecast on Star Sports Channels while the live streaming will be available on Hotstar.