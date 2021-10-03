Queensland: Mithali Raj-led India women’s team put up a highly commendable performance and brought their A-game on the field in the historic pink-ball Test against Australia at the Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast, which ended in a draw primarily due to inclement weather during the first two days. Playing their maiden day-night Test, India dominated the majority of proceedings against mighty Australians and tried their best to win the historic Test. From Smriti Mandhana’s maiden Test ton to Deepti Sharma’s all-round show, Shafali Verma fifty to veteran Jhulan Goswami’s guile with the ball were the standout performances for the visiting team.

Resuming the day at 143 for three, Ellyse Perry (68 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (51) went on to share an 89-run stand before Indian pacers triggered the batting collapse, reducing Australia to 241 for nine from 208 for four. What followed was an interesting declaration from Meg Lanning at the stroke of dinner.

#TeamIndia captain @M_Raj03 & Meg Lanning shake hands. 🤝 The #AUSvIND Pink-BallTest ends in a draw and both teams will get 2 points each. 👍 👍 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/seh1NVa8gu pic.twitter.com/8o7XEBRoEX BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 3, 2021

India, who made 377 in their first innings after being asked to bat, played 35 overs in the second innings before declaring after tea to set Australia an improbable 272-run target in just 32 overs. Shafali made a fine 52 off 91 balls while Punam remained unbeaten on 41 off 62 balls.

The target was virtually out of reach for Australia who lost Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney cheaply. Australia were 36 for two in 15 overs before players of both teams shook hands to settle for a draw. As per rules of the multi-format series, both teams settled for two points. The series score stands at 6-4 in Australia’s favour.

More than 80 overs were lost due to weather over the first two days, making draw the most likely outcome of the four-day match.

India could have declared at Tea with a 242-run lead and 41 overs to bowl but they didn’t want to leave anything to chance and took the safety-first approach.

India, who came into the game with only two practice sessions with pink-ball, outplayed the Australians in all departments. It was the first time in 15 years that two teams played a Test.

Smriti Mandhana struck a memorable hundred to set the foundation for India’s big total before the pace trio of Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh and Pooja Vastrakar put the Australian batters under pressure.

It would be fair to say that the Indian fast bowlers got more out of the drop in pitch than their Australian counterparts.

Debutant Meghna impressed with her swing bowing, 38-year-old Jhulan was relentless as usual and showed age was just a number and Pooja as first change provided no respite to the batter.

India reached 106 for two in their second innings at tea. First innings centurion Mandhana (31 off 48) fell to a fantastic catch in the deep by Ashleigh Garnder.

Yastika Bhatia (3) was then promoted to number three to push the scoring rate but she could only last 12 balls.

In the first session, India pacers made the new pink ball talk before an under pressure Australia made an interesting declaration.

In what seemed as an attempt to move the game forward, Meg Lanning declared the innings before her team could be bowled out.

While Deepti Sharma got rid of Gardner, Meghna once again troubled the batters with her outswingers as India took four wickets after the second new ball was taken in the 81st over.

Perry, who averages more than 78 in Test cricket, could have been out as many as three times but had the luck on her side. While one was a close leg before shout, she was also dropped twice.

Meghna took her maiden wicket with a beautiful outswinger to have Annabel Sutherland caught behind. Her second wicket was Sophie Molineux, who was foxed by another outswinger (inswinger) to the left-hander.

Pooja had Georgia Wareham caught behind before offie Deepti took her second wicket of the day with an arm ball to dismiss Darcie Brown.

IND vs AUS Brief Scores:

India Women: 377 for 8 declared in 145 overs and 135/3 in 37 overs (Shafali Verma 52; Ashleigh Gardner 1/21, Sophie Molineux 1/23).

Australia Women: 241 for 9 declared in 96.4 overs (Ellyse Perry 68, Jhulan Goswami 2/33, Pooja Vastrakar 3/49) and 36/2 in 15 overs.

(With PTI Inputs)