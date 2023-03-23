IND vs AUS: Play Stopped Due To Eagle Attack In 3rd ODI | WATCH VIDEO

Advertisement

IND vs AUS ODI Series: India lost the series 2-1 after losing the third ODI by 21 runs.

Updated: March 23, 2023 12:02 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: India will be very disappointed with how things fared in the three-match ODI series against Australia. The team barely managed to cross the winning line in the first match before being hammered by 10 wickets in the second ODI. In the series decider, the team lost from a position of strength to concede the series 2-1. Chasing a target of 270, India were in a comfortable position at 146-2 before the wickets tumbled and India fell 21 runs short of the target.

One thing that was consistent throughout the series was the lacklustre show by the Indian top order. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya failed to score even one half-century. Kl Rahul played a good knock in the first game but failed to perform in the next two. Same goes with Virat, who looked good in second and third ODI but didn't go on to score a big one. Suryakumar Yadav was the biggest disappointment as he failed to put bat on ball and was dismissed for first bll ducks in all three games.

India don't play a lot of ODI cricket before the World Cup. They only have a three-match series against West Indies and possibly an Aisa Cup to fix their jigsaw.

Meanwhile, during the 42nd over of the Indian innings, the fans witnessed an eagle hunting the inspect due to which the play was stopped for a brief while. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

