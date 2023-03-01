Ind vs Aus: Ravindra Jadeja Completes 500 Wickets In Test Cricket, Joins Kapil Dev In Unqiue List- WATCH
Jadeja has been on fire for Team India in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Austalia.
New Delhi: Star Indian all- rounder Ravindra Jadeja created history on Wednesday (March 1), during the first day of 3rd Test match of Border Gavaskar Trophy at Holkar stadium in Indore. The 34-year-old all-rounder is second Indian after World Cup winning legendary captain Kapil Dev to complete a double of 500 wickets and also scored 5000 runs for India.
With Travis Head's dismissal this afternoon, Ravindra Jadeja now has 5 0 0 international wickets!
Congratulations @imjadeja! ?#INDvAUS #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/q23yHIVNFe
Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 1, 2023
Can never keep ????? away from action ?
Congratulations on reaching the milestone ?#BorderGavaskarTrophy #INDvAUS @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/5zylnTH7Ag
Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 1, 2023
The moment Ravindra Jadeja becomes 2nd Indian player to have 5000 runs and take 500 wickets in international cricket history.
Sir Jadeja!! pic.twitter.com/BRBkoiugPZ
CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 1, 2023
Ravindra Jadeja becomes 2nd Indian cricketer to have scored 5000 runs and take 500 wickets in cricket history. ??#WhistlePodu #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/SADzheYGdN
CSK Fans Army (@CSKFansArmy) March 1, 2023
Jadeja is currently playing his 63rd Test for India, he dismissed Australian opening batter Travis Head on the fourth ball of his first over to complete 500 wickets in international cricket and by doing so, he completed the double of 5000 runs and 500 wickets.
Jadeja has been on fire for Team India in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Austalia. The star players has made an excellent comeback after recovering for knee injury. The star cricketer was out of action since August 2022.
The left-handed batting all-rounder has played in a total of 63 Tests, 171 ODIs and 64 T20Is for India in which he has so far scored 2623, 2447 and 457 runs respectively.
