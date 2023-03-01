Ind vs Aus: Ravindra Jadeja Completes 500 Wickets In Test Cricket, Joins Kapil Dev In Unqiue List- WATCH

Ind vs Aus: Ravindra Jadeja Completes 500 Wickets In Test Cricket, Joins Kapil Dev In Unqiue List- WATCH

Jadeja has been on fire for Team India in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Austalia.

Updated: March 1, 2023 2:00 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Star Indian all- rounder Ravindra Jadeja created history on Wednesday (March 1), during the first day of 3rd Test match of Border Gavaskar Trophy at Holkar stadium in Indore. The 34-year-old all-rounder is second Indian after World Cup winning legendary captain Kapil Dev to complete a double of 500 wickets and also scored 5000 runs for India.

With Travis Head's dismissal this afternoon, Ravindra Jadeja now has 5 0 0 international wickets!

Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 1, 2023

Can never keep ????? away from action ?

Congratulations on reaching the milestone ?#BorderGavaskarTrophy #INDvAUS @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/5zylnTH7Ag

Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 1, 2023

Can never keep ????? away from action ?

Congratulations on reaching the milestone ?#BorderGavaskarTrophy #INDvAUS @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/5zylnTH7Ag

Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 1, 2023

The moment Ravindra Jadeja becomes 2nd Indian player to have 5000 runs and take 500 wickets in international cricket history.

CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 1, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja becomes 2nd Indian cricketer to have scored 5000 runs and take 500 wickets in cricket history. ??#WhistlePodu #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/SADzheYGdN

CSK Fans Army (@CSKFansArmy) March 1, 2023

Jadeja is currently playing his 63rd Test for India, he dismissed Australian opening batter Travis Head on the fourth ball of his first over to complete 500 wickets in international cricket and by doing so, he completed the double of 5000 runs and 500 wickets.

Jadeja has been on fire for Team India in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Austalia. The star players has made an excellent comeback after recovering for knee injury. The star cricketer was out of action since August 2022.

The left-handed batting all-rounder has played in a total of 63 Tests, 171 ODIs and 64 T20Is for India in which he has so far scored 2623, 2447 and 457 runs respectively.

Also Read

More News ›
Ind vs Aus: Ravindra Jadeja Completes 500 Wickets In Test Cricket, Joins Kapil Dev In Unqiue List- WATCH
Doesn't Matter If Australia Win, These Pitches Are Not Good: Matthew Hayden Slams Indore Surface
Live IND vs AUS 3rd Test Indore Score: Travis Head Out As Jadeja Gets Crucial Breakthrough
WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin's Controversial Dismissal During India vs Australia 3rd Test 
Nathan Lyon Breaks Shane Warne's Record To Achieve Huge Milestone During 3rd Test Against India
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

Bangladesh vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG St...

Doesn't Matter If Australia Win, These Pitches Are Not Good:...

Live IND vs AUS 3rd Test Indore Score: Travis Head Out As Ja...

PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Karachi Kings vs Peshawa...

Advertisement