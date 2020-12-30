IND vs AUS – Ravindra Jadeja in Ben Stokes Category: Deep Dasgupta After Melbourne Win

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Deep Dasgupta drew parallels of Ravindra Jadeja with English all-rounder Ben Stokes after his heroics in the Boxing Day Test. The former wicketkeeper also reminded the fact that he had backed Jadeja for the No 4 spot in the Chennai Super Kings in the recently-concluded IPL. <p></p> <p></p>"As of now the way he's batting he definitely is (in the same bracket as Ben Stokes). Even during the IPL I actually said why not him at No. 4 for CSK. He's got a couple of triple hundreds in domestic cricket, getting runs there is not easy," he said on Sports Today. <p></p> <p></p>Despite having the skill and talent, Dasgupta feels things have changed recently because Jadeja puts a price on his wicket now. <p></p> <p></p>"He always had the skill set with the bat but earlier on he would play terrible shots and get out. But now he's putting a price to his wicket, he's thinking and batting like a batsman and that I think has changed in his batting in the last few years," Dasgupta added. <p></p> <p></p>Jadeja has emerged as one of the leading all-rounders in the world. In the past four years, he has averaged 46.29 in Tests - which is the highest by an all-rounder in the mentioned period. <p></p> <p></p>The current India all-rounder hit a crucial 57 in the Boxing Day Test and more importantly as part of a 100-run partnership with skipper Ajinkya Rahane. He also picked three wickets in the Test. <p></p> <p></p>With the eight-wicket win, India buried the ghosts of Adelaide and leveled the four-match Test series. <p></p> <p></p>Amid massive speculations, Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday confirmed that Sydney would host the third Test. The much-awaited New Year Test starts on January 7. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;