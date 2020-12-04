All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja entered record books with his unbeaten quickfire 23-ball 44 runs knock against Australia in the first T20I at Manuka Oval in Adelaide. Jadeja slammed five fours and a six to take Team India to a challenging 161/7 in 20 overs.

With his 44*-run knock, Jadeja now holds the record of highest T20I score For India at no. 7. He surpassed former India captain MS Dhoni was who scored 38 runs in 18 balls vs England at the Wankhede in 2012.

Put in to bat first, India lost in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan early on just 1 as he was castled by Mitchell Starc on a toe-crushing yorker. Skipper Virat Kohli also joined him early in the pavilion as his misery against the leg-spin continues and got dismissed by Mitchell Swepson on just 9.

While Rahul continued his decent form and slammed his 12th T20I century, but he failed to convert it into a big score and got dismissed for 51. He slammed five fours and a six in his 39-ball innings.

Jadeja shared a crucial 38-run stand with Washington Sundar for the seventh wicket to take Team India to a fighting total against Australia. India have already lost the three-match ODI series to Australia 2-1.

Earlier, after playing a crucial 66-run knock against Australia in the third ODI, Jadeja talked about MS Dhoni’s pattern to approach the batting in the later stage of the innings.

Mahi bhai has played so much cricket for India and Chennai (CSK). He always had a set pattern. He would go in and look to build a partnership with the batsman. He always used to get himself set and look to play the big shots. He has played in such situations so many times,” Jadeja said in an interaction with Sony Sports Network after the match.

“By looking at him and given the fact that I have batted with him so many times, he always used to tell me that if we can take it till the last then we can score a lot of runs in the final four-five overs,” Jadeja added.