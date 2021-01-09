Rishabh Pant copped a nasty blow from Pat Cummins on the third day of the 3rd Test at SCG on Saturday. With the Australians looking to pepper Pant with the short-pitch delivery, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman could not hold back any further. Pant got hit while trying to take on the short-ball, only to miss it. Once he missed it, it hit him on the right elbow and he was in pain.

Pant was expecting the ball to bounce a little more, but because of the uneven nature of the pitch – it did not.

The medical staff was rushed to the middle and the game was stopped.

Here is the moment when Pant cops the nasty blow:

Pant and Pujara have steadied the ship after India lost skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari in the first session. After Pant has walked in, the momentum of the game has shifted.

Cheteshwar Pujara – who is unbeaten on another remarkable fifty – holds the key in the middle if India wants a sizeable lead. Pant and Pujara have stitched a crucial 50-run partnership already and are going strong.

At the time of filing the copy, India was trailing by 144 runs. There is a lot of time in the Test to yield a result and hence India’s first innings total could hold the key for the rest of the match.

Earlier in the game, the bowlers rose up to the task once again getting India back in the match by bowling out Australia for 338 on Day 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show as he picked up four crucial wickets and effected a stunning runout.