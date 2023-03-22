Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma Gets Angry On Kuldeep Yadav After DRS Blunder

Indian captain Rohit Sharma reacted after Kuldeep Yadav asked for a review while bowling to Ashton Agar during the 39th over in the third match of the ongoing ODI series against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

During the 39th over of Indian innings when Agar was batting at naught, Kuldeep trapped him in front of the wickets on the last ball. It was a googly from the chinaman bowler and it raps the Agar's front pad after beating the inside edge. The umpire didn't paid an ear to Kuldeep's appeal but the bowler convinced Rohit to take a review and during the referral it became clear that there was no bat involved and the impact was also outside off. After India lose a review, an animated Rohit was seen lashing out at Kuldeep for persuading him to take the review, even when it was a 50-50 appeal. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media platforms.