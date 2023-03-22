Advertisement
Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma Gets Angry On Kuldeep Yadav After DRS Blunder
New Delhi: Indian captain Rohit Sharma reacted after Kuldeep Yadav asked for a review while bowling to Ashton Agar during the 39th over in the third match of the ongoing ODI series against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. During the 39th over of Indian innings when Agar was batting at naught, Kuldeep trapped him in front of the wickets on the last ball. It was a googly from the chinaman bowler and it raps the Agar's front pad after beating the inside edge. The umpire didn't paid an ear to Kuldeep's appeal but the bowler convinced Rohit to take a review and during the referral it became clear that there was no bat involved and the impact was also outside off. After India lose a review, an animated Rohit was seen lashing out at Kuldeep for persuading him to take the review, even when it was a 50-50 appeal. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media platforms.
Over 38.5Bowler - kuldeep yadav Captain- Rohit Team india banter? pic.twitter.com/haiRb74inX Vivek@Chauhan (@vivek_300392) March 22, 2023
Electing to bat first, Australia seemed to have read the conditions well by maximising the powerplay. But despite getting into double figures barring Steve Smith falling for a two-ball duck, none of the batters could make a big score. Hardik Pandya and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav pick three wickets each as India bowled out Australia for 269 in 49 overs. IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Playing 11 Australia Playing 11: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
