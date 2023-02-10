IND vs AUS: Sachin Tendulkar Compares Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja And Ravichandran Ashwin To RRR Blockbuster

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on Indian captain Rohit Sharma along with all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin for their performance in 1st test against Australia.

Tendulkar compares the trio with the blockbuster movie RRR as Ravindra Jadeja picked up five wickets on day 1 and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets shattering the Aussie batting line-up on 177 runs. After that Indian captain along with KL Rahul helped in solidifying the Indian fort at the end of day 1.

Todd Murphy from Australia is the only bowler who picked up a total of four wickets before tea of day 2. Australia's batting line-up was seen struggling against India's spin department.

Here is how Sachin Tendulkar hailed the trio:

??? ? ? The trio of Rohit, Ravindra & Ravichandran have helped India get ahead in this Test.@ImRo45 has led from the front with his 100 while @ashwinravi99 & @imjadeja have got us important breakthroughs.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JTipYmxpKt Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 10, 2023

Rohit Sharma created history as he became the first Indian skipper to smash a century in all three formats of the game after completing his 9th test ton. He even equaled the record of Sachin Tendulkar for the most centuries against Australia as an opener. Now both of them have 9 centuries against the Aussies while opening the innings for their team.