IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer Taken For Scans After Complaining Of Back Pain Post Day 3 Play

Ahmedabad: Star India batter Shreyas Iyer has gone for scans after he complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play . The BCCI medical team is monitoring him.

There is no update if Shreyas Iyer will be able to bat for India in the ongoing Test or not. Iyer is likely to be a key player for India as the hosts look to accelerate the scoring rate on Day 4. India trail Australia by 161 runs at the time of writing and they will be eyeing to take a handy lead over Australia by the end of Day 4 and then ask Australia to bat on the final Day.

Shreyas Iyer is perfectly suited to this situation and India will be hoping that the scans return normal and Iyer is allowed to bat. Meanwhile, India are 322-4 at the time of writing. Virat Kohli is looking set for his first Test ton in three years, batting on 70 and is in the company of Srikar Bharat. Ravindra Jadeja failed to contribute much after being promoted to number 5. He was dismissed by Todd Murphy for 28.

The match is heading towards a draw, however, as mentioned before, if India can take a handy lead by the end of Day 4 and then ask Australia to survive 90 overs on Day 5, with the pitch helping the spinners, things could get interesting.