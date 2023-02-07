IND Vs AUS: Shubman Gill Hints New Hairstyle Ahead Of First Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will play Pat Cummins' Australia in a four-match test series that will begin on February 9 at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. The Border Gavaskar Trophy is arguably the most anticipated cricketing clash right now. The matchup between two red-ball giants is being hyped up by cricket fans and former players alike.

Both sides have a lot at stake. Team India would relish the opportunity to defend their absolute dominance of test cricket while playing at home and advance to the World Test Championship finals for the second time in a row. On the other hand, Australia would attempt to defeat India for the first time since 2004 in a test series played on Indian soil.

Team India got a lot to decide ahead of the first test, like who would open the innings for them and who would be their pick for the spot of wicket-keeper batter. A huge section of people and players is backing Shubman Gill to open the innings for Team India alongside Rohit Sharma considering the astonishing form he has been in recent times.

Shubman Gill has been in golden form. He became the youngest batter to smash ODI double ton, the youngest batter to have centuries in all three formats, and has been leading the charge of Indian batting from the front.

His form and performance would be one of the key factors for Team India in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. Shubman Gill posted an old picture of himself with a caption stating "Short hair again? #throwback"

He questioned fans whether he should cut his hair short again prior to the first test match at Nagpur. However, fans gave him a mixed response as some of them wanted him to keep long hair and others told him to go for the short hair look.