IND vs AUS: Steve Smith Opts To Bat, Mohammed Shami Replaces Siraj In Playing XI
Ahmedabad: Australia have won the toss and opted to bat in the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India have made only one change in the playing XI with Mohammed Shami coming in place of Mohammed Siraj.
This is a must-win game for India in terms of the series as well as the World Test Championship final. India need a win to qualify for the marquee event at the Oval later this year. The Rohit Sharma-led side was on a juggernaut before they were shellshocked by Australia who won the third Test in Indore by nine wickets. India will be looking to make a statement in Ahmedabad after the thrashing in the last Test.
" We would have batted first. We know what needs to be done. Siraj is rested and Shami is back. It's always nice to have some time off. We need to regroup as a team, you can reflect on so many things. Not the surface what we saw in the first three Tests, looks a good pitch, I hope it stays the same for all five days," Rohit said at the toss.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann
