Australia's Steve Smith revealed that he was not sure about playing the 2nd ODI against India on Sunday after suffering a "bad dose of vertigo". Smith played a top knock in the second ODI at SCG to guide Australia to a convincing 51-run victory. The right-handed batsman slammed 104 runs in 64 balls as his innings was laced with 14 fours and two sixes. <p></p> <p></p>"I didn't know I was playing today. I had a really bad dose of vertigo this morning and I was struggling until ... I came down early to have a hit and a bit of a run around," Smith told cricket.com.au after receiving his second successive Man of the match award. <p></p> <p></p>Smith said it was team doctor Leigh Golding, who relieved him of the symptoms by performing Epley maneuver which involves a series of head movements used to treat benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), a condition caused by a problem in the inner ear. <p></p> <p></p>"The doctor, I think he performed six Epley manoeuvres on me this morning and got the crystals out of my ears and I was struggling for a bit," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"Just pleased to be able to get out here and play another good innings and help the team." <p></p> <p></p>Smith shared a massive 136-run partnership with Australia's young batting superstar Marnus Labuschagne, who also scored his third ODI half-century. Labuschagne scored 70 runs off 61 balls and chipped in crucial contribution in the mammoth 389/4 total. Glenn Maxwell also played a quickfire 63 runs innings off 29 balls to finish things off in style. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Smith also slammed a century in the first ODI, where Australia registered a 66-run win over the visitors at Syndey Cricket Ground. <p></p> <p></p>With the win in second ODI Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The last match will be played on Wednesday in Canberra.