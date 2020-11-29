Steve Smith showcased his brilliance on Sunday in the second ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground as the former Australian captain slammed back to back tons. Smith smashed 104 off 64 balls to help the hosts take the driver’s seat in the match. His knock was laced with 14 fours and two sixes.

The 31-year-old cricketer hit the ball to all parts of the ground as he toyed with the Indian bowling. His whirlwind knock is being hailed by cricket fans from across the world. Here is how fans reacted to his brilliance:

Steve Smith. A God among men. And aren’t we glad he’s ours.#AUSvsIND ThatsMyAB 🏏🏏 (@itsArnaBack) November 29, 2020

Steve Smith is arguably the Best foreign player of spin in current world cricket, what do you guys think ? #AUSvsIND #cricitwithbadri S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 29, 2020

London Underground – MINNNNND THE GAP Steve Smith Express – FINNNNND THE GAP#AUSvsIND 🙌 Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) November 29, 2020

Three boundaries behind square, all in different directions in the same over! Absolute FREAK Steve Smith 🔥🔥🔥 Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) November 29, 2020

Steve Smith showing us how good Babar could be if he wasn’t stupidly burdened with the captaincy Dennisteve Smith (@DennisCricket_) November 29, 2020

Steve Smith beating himself up right now after his second 62 ball 💯 in a row. #AUSvsIND Dave Hughes (@DHughesy) November 29, 2020

Steve Smith’s 62-ball hundred on Friday night not a one-off… he’s done it again today. 13 fours and two sixes for this one @NewsCorpCricket Ben Horne (@BenHorne8) November 29, 2020

In the opening ODI of the tour, Smith slammed a 65-ball 105* to help Australia post a mammoth 374 for six in 50 overs.

At the time of filing the copy, Australia was in a commanding position at 314 for three in 44 overs. Labuschagne and Maxwell are in the middle and they are well on course to get past 350.