Ind vs Aus: Suryakumar Yadav Creates A Unique Record

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav made his debut in Test cricket during the 1st Test of the four-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha in Nagpur.

Suryakumar Yadav creates a unique record, becomes the first Indian make his debut in all formats after turning 30. He earned his maiden call-up against England and made his debut in March 2021. Meanwhile he made his ODI debut in July 2021 against Sri Lanka.

He made his T20 debut at the age of 30 years, he was 30 years, 10 months old on the day of his ODI debut and finally made his test debut at 32.

Suryakumar was picked over Shubman Gill for a place in the playing XI, while KS Bharat was picked over Ishan Kishan and was India's second debutant.

Unfortunately Suryakumar Yadav (8) fell prey to Nathan Lyon's spin after Virat Kohli departed. Todd Murphy who is also playing his first test match, picked up his fourth wicket. Murphy bowled at the pads with Suryakumar getting into the position early and sweeping it along the ground for the ball resulting in his dismissal.