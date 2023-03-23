Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for golden ducks in all three games of the IND vs AUS ODI series.

Updated: March 23, 2023 8:19 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: The number one T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav had a horrible outing in the three-match ODI series against Australia. Surya failed to score a single run in three outings as he was dismissed for a golden duck in all three matches. He was trapped LBW by Mitchell Starc in the first two games, while Adam Zampa clean bowled him in the final ODI as India lost the game by 21 runs to concede the series 2-1.

Suryakumar Yadav took T20 cricket by storm with staggering performances but his ODI record is completely contrasting to his T20I record. Yadav has just two fifties in 24 ODI innings to his name. On the other hand, he has scored 13 fifties and three hundreds in 46 T20Is.

With Surya's consistent failures, calls to drop him from the ODI team are on the rise. Surya's shambolic show against Australia has also put his ODI World Cup berth in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, there were memes galore on social media as soon as Suryakumar Yadav was out for a golden duck in the third match.

Surya's wicket came amidst a massive collapse that saw India lose four wickets for 40 runs as they lost the game from a position of strength. Chasing 270, India were cruising to a win at 146-2 before wickets started falling for the Men in Blue and they fell 21 runs short of the target.

