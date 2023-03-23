Advertisement
IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav Trolled For Three Consecutive Golden Ducks In ODI Series Versus Australia
Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for golden ducks in all three games of the IND vs AUS ODI series.
New Delhi: The number one T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav had a horrible outing in the three-match ODI series against Australia. Surya failed to score a single run in three outings as he was dismissed for a golden duck in all three matches. He was trapped LBW by Mitchell Starc in the first two games, while Adam Zampa clean bowled him in the final ODI as India lost the game by 21 runs to concede the series 2-1. Suryakumar Yadav took T20 cricket by storm with staggering performances but his ODI record is completely contrasting to his T20I record. Yadav has just two fifties in 24 ODI innings to his name. On the other hand, he has scored 13 fifties and three hundreds in 46 T20Is. With Surya's consistent failures, calls to drop him from the ODI team are on the rise. Surya's shambolic show against Australia has also put his ODI World Cup berth in jeopardy. Meanwhile, there were memes galore on social media as soon as Suryakumar Yadav was out for a golden duck in the third match.
This eagle spent more time in the field than Suryakumar yadav in the entire series ?#INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadav #INDvsAUS3rdodipic.twitter.com/3idEzPCemG? ? (@superking1815) March 22, 2023
Suryakumar Yadav in this ODI series -- 0 (1), 0 (1), 0 (1). People compare this dharavi 360 with AB devilliers ?? pic.twitter.com/34LcOm1AqA Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) March 22, 2023
#INDvsAUS3rdodi#INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadavSurya Kumar Yadav batting summary in this odi seriespic.twitter.com/7VxJiKF8L0 ? ? (@superking1815) March 22, 2023
Suryakumar Yadav didn't put bat on the ball in the entire series. Three Golden Ducks in three games - LBW twice and bowled once. #IndvAusMazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 22, 2023
Suryakumar Yadav should be glad the broadcasters ain't doing this shit these days! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/nNIVmWDtXISand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) March 22, 2023
Suryakumar yadav this series ??????3 ducks in a row pic.twitter.com/12kT0drxTf Msdian Rahul (@Dhoni_Gawd) March 22, 2023
Surya's wicket came amidst a massive collapse that saw India lose four wickets for 40 runs as they lost the game from a position of strength. Chasing 270, India were cruising to a win at 146-2 before wickets started falling for the Men in Blue and they fell 21 runs short of the target.
