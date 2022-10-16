IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm Up – Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

Brisbane: India will take on Australia in their first T20 World Cup warm-up game on October 17. India recently played a couple of practice games against Western Australia, winning the first one and losing the other. Australia, on the other hand, lost to England in the T20I series. Both teams will be keen to figure out the flaws and work on them before the main event gets underway.

IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-Up Date, Time And Venue Details

The IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-Up will be played on October 17, Monday at the Gabba, Brisbane. The match is set to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-Up Where To Watch On TV?

The IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-Up match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

The IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-Up Live Streaming

The IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-Up can be streamed live on Hotstar.

IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-Up Squads:

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.