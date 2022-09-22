New Delhi: Team India is coming off a loss against Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series. They would be attempting to make a comeback in the remaining two matches. However, the news coming from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has left fans tormented. The fans who gathered in front of the stadium to collect the tickets for the third T20I match had to face Police’s ‘Lathi Charge’.

The third T20I would be played in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Reportedly, only a limited amount of tickets were released online for sale and then fans decided to book the tickets offline by going to the stadium. Many of them were waiting there from 2 am itself.

This is so disappointing. Passionated fans gathered at Gymkhana Ground to collect India Vs Australia tickets in Hyderabad and they’re getting such treatment. pic.twitter.com/OIP96BClOH Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 22, 2022

When they failed to get tickets from the stadium, disappointed fans refused to leave following which Police decided to use ‘Lathi Charge’. This caused an unwanted stampede and many fans were injured in the process.

Cricket Fans were furious and have been bashing Hyderabad Cricket Board for this. They believe only if the board would have chosen a better system things wouldn’t have gone down like this. Many fans were rushed to the hospital as they were critically injured in the stampede.

The furious fans have flooded twitter and other social medias saying this is now how police or cricket board should be treating cricket fans who just wanted to support their team.