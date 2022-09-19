New Delhi: Team India is getting ready for the three-match T20I series against Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup down under. The series is being seen as the warm-up for the huge tournament set to be held in Australia. Rohit Sharma attended a press conference and made an interesting revelation on Team India’s World Cup plans for Virat Kohli.

During the presser, the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma passed some hilarious and sarcastic statements like how they were not considering Kohli for the T20 World Cup but his century against Afghanistan changed their mind.

However, he did tell the media about how Virat’s role would be expanding and he would be considered the third opener for the team during their trip to Australia.

Rohit Sharma said “Rahul Bhai and I have had a chat that we will have to make Virat open in some of the games because he is our third opener. In the last match, we saw what he did (as opener) and we are obviously happy about that,”

“Rahul will open for us at the T20 World Cup. We are not going to experiment with that position a lot. His performances often go noticed. He is a very important player for India.”

“If you look at his performances over last two-three years, it has been very good. I want to make it clear to everyone that we have absolute clarity on this and kya khichdi pak rahi hain we know it very well. There is no confusion,” Rohit added.

Kohli might also be seen opening for Team India in the series against Australia that starts on 20th September in Mohali.

Virat Kohli returning to form not only provides a crucial contribution to Team India’s batting but also boosts confidence among the rest of the team. He would be one of the most crucial assets for Team India.