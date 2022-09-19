IND vs AUS T20I: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma On The Verge Of Creating History Once Again – Check Out

New Delhi:Team India is on a collision course with Australia in three-match T20I series starting on 20th September ahead of the T20 World Cup down under. The series would be crucial for the Rohit Sharma-led side as they prepare for the huge tournament set to held in Australia this October.

The series is crucial for Team India in terms of preparation for the T20 World Cup. India struggled to perform in the recent Asia Cup and failed to qualify for the Finals. However, the silver lining was that Virat Kohli’s 71st century came after almost three years.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s performance with the bat would be one of the major key assets for victory in the series against Australia and the upcoming T20I World Cup. The series would also allow the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to reach new iconic milestones and create history once again.

Men in Blue’s skipper, Rohit Sharma is currently the highest run scorer in T20 internationals and is just one six behind Martin Guptill in the race of most sixes in T20Is. If Hitman manages to deliver the ball over the boundary rope twice, he would become surpass Guptill as the leading Six hitter in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma currently has 171 sixes which is one less than Guptill’s 172. the series is the perfect opportunity for him to surpass the Kiwi batter.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli leveled the record for most International centuries with Australian Legend Ricky Ponting. His 71st century against Afghanistan put him right next to Ponting and now both of them hold the second position in the list.

However, If Virat manages to score another ton in this series against Australia, he would not only surpass Ricky Ponting but that century would come against Ponting’s own country and that would only make the milestone much more iconic and historic.

Rohit and Virat are also the leading T20I run scorer and the three-match series would also allow them to take over one another. Kohli is currently in the second position trailing behind Rohit Sharma by 36 runs.