IND Vs AUS Test: Aakash Chopra's Savage Reply To Cricket Australia's "36 All Out" Throwback Video
Team India is set to face Australia in four-test match series starting on 9 February at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. The upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy is arguably the most prominent cricketing topic currently.
New Delhi: Team India is set to face Australia in four-test match series starting on 9 February at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. The upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy is arguably the most prominent cricketing topic currently. Many fans and former cricketers are hyping the much-awaited clash between two red-ball giants. Team India would like to seal the spot in the final of the World Test Championship for the second consecutive time with a series victory over the Aussies. On the other hand, Pat Cummins and company would attempt to defeat India in a test series on Indian soil for the first time since 2004.
Amidst all the social media hype war, Cricket.com.au a division of Cricket Australia posted a throwback video from the first test of India's tour of Australia in 2020. India got all out on 36 during the second innings of the Adelaide test. However, former Indian cricketer and turned commentator Aakash Chopra responded with a savage reply. He quoted the tweet highlighting India's "36 All Out" innings and wrote "And the series score-line? #JustAsking" Fans got really excited following Aakash Chopra's reply and joined him in answering Cricket Australia. India is undefeated in home test series in over a decade and would be one of the most formidable test for the Aussie in recent times. Squads India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav. Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.
And the series score-line? #JustAsking ? https://t.co/u0X43GgS8kAakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 6, 2023
