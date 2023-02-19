IND Vs AUS Test: BCCI Announces India's Squad For Remaining Border Gavaskar Trophy Test

BCCI has announced the Indian squad for the remaining two test matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Team India is currently leading the series 2-0 after winning the Nagpur and Delhi tests.

India's squad for 3rd & 4th Test vs Australia Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023

Jaydev Unadkat, who was released to play the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final against Bengal, has been recalled.

The selectors have retained the same squad because India has won the first two Tests and has had to break little sweat in the quest for those two wins. While the Rohit Sharma-led team beat Australia by an inning and 132 runs in the first Test, the hosts beat the Pat Cummins-led team by six wickets in the second Test in Delhi.

