IND Vs AUS Test: BCCI Announces India's Squad For Remaining Border Gavaskar Trophy Test
BCCI has announced the Indian squad for the remaining two test matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Team India is currently leading the series 2-0 after winning the Nagpur and Delhi tests.
New Delhi: BCCI has announced the Indian squad for the remaining two test matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Team India is currently leading the series 2-0 after winning the Nagpur and Delhi tests.
Jaydev Unadkat, who was released to play the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final against Bengal, has been recalled. The selectors have retained the same squad because India has won the first two Tests and has had to break little sweat in the quest for those two wins. While the Rohit Sharma-led team beat Australia by an inning and 132 runs in the first Test, the hosts beat the Pat Cummins-led team by six wickets in the second Test in Delhi. India's Test squad for third and fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.
India's squad for 3rd & 4th Test vs AustraliaRohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 3: India Win By Six Wickets, Take 2-0 Lead After Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin demolish Australia
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
Nepal Vs Namibia Live Cricket Score - Match 4 - ODI
18 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Nepal beat Namibia by 3 wickets
Nepal Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score - Match 3 - ODI
17 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Nepal beat Scotland by 3 wickets
Namibia Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
15 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Scotland beat Namibia by 10 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
12 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 14 Feb 2023
West Indies beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 4 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS