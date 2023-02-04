IND Vs AUS Test: Former Indian Cricketer Believes Australian Team Is "Panicking" Ahead Of Tour

Team India is set to face Australia in four-match test series (Border Gavaskar Trophy) starting from February 9th at the VCA Stadium, Nagpur. This will also be a crucial assignment for Team India to secure their spot in the finals of the World Test Championship for the second time in a row.

The Men in Blue side are the most formidable side while playing at home. They haven't lost a red ball series at home in over a decade. Which is a record on its own. On the other hand, Australia, who haven't won a test series in India since 2004 would be under a lot of pressure despite having a secure spot in the WTC final.

The guests are preparing themselves to face the challenge in the best possible way as they are concerned about the spin threat against India. The Australian team is practicing on worn fields, which they anticipate receiving during the four-match Test series against India

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes that the touring Aussie team is in a panic and that the announcement of an 18-member team is a sign of it, despite the fact that the team led by Pat Cummins continues to prepare to put its best foot forward.

"Australia are travelling to India with 18 players. That, in itself, shows that they are panicking. They are in doubt. They haven't toured India with 18 players ever. They know India are a strong team at home, it isn't easy to beat them," Kaif said in a video posted by Star Sports.

"Virat Kohli wasn't there at the Gabba, and he's back in the team. Australia are a strong team, they are in form, but beating India in India isn't easy at all. Can they bat? Can they see off (Ravichandran) Ashwin, (Ravindra) Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav? Only if they could tackle spin, it would be a good competition," he added.

: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner