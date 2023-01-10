New Delhi: Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka on the eve of the first ODI. Bumrah reported a stiff back during practice and was ruled out as a precautionary measure. However, as per the latest reports, Bumrah might also miss out on the first two test matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia.

“Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure,” the BCCI revealed in a statement on Monday.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also addressed it during the press conference on Monday, prior to the first ODI. He said “It’s an unfortunate incident with him (Bumrah). The poor guy had been working very hard at the NCA all this time. Just when he got back to full fitness, he started bowling and everything, the last two days I think this incident happened where he felt a little bit of stiffness in his back. It’s nothing major, it’s just stiffness. (But]) when Bumrah says anything we have to be very cautious about it. I thought it was important for us to make that decision then, to just pull him out.”

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has been advised to rest for at least three weeks before he can resume bowling. This means that he may miss at least two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins on February 9 in Nagpur.

Bumrah passed match-simulation tests at the NCA before being declared fit, according to the report. The bowler’s decision to delay his return to competitive cricket was made after additional bowling tests conducted under the supervision of NCA head of sports science wing Nitin Patel and scan results.