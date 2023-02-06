IND Vs AUS Test: Ravi Shastri Reveals One Wicket Australia Would Desperately Need And It Is Not Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma

The four-match series between Team India and Australia will begin on February 9 at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. The upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy is probably the most talked-about cricketing topic right now and cricket fans all across the globe are waiting for this humongous clash. The much-anticipated matchup between two red-ball giants is being hyped by numerous cricket fans and former players.

With a series victory over the Australia, Team India hopes to advance to the World Test Championship final for the second time in a row. On the other hand, for the first time since 2004, Pat Cummins and company would attempt to defeat India in a test series held on Indian soil.

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri during a press conference revealed the Indian batter, whose wicketAustralia would deperately need. Shastri backed Cheteshwar Pujara as a crucial batting pillar for the upcoming clash with Aussies. He said "He is a braveheart. He will be the one wicket Australia will want early."

Chesteshwar Pujara is also the highest run scorer in the Border Gvaskar Trophy among the active players. He has scpred 1893 run in 20 matches with an average of 54.08 and has smashed 5 centuries and 10 fifties. His abillity to held on to one end while anchoring the innings will definitely bother Aussies.

Squads

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.