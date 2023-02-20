Rohit Sharma-led Team India have gained an unbeatable lead of 2-0 over Pat Cummins' Australia. The hosts defeated the tourists by an inning and 132 runs in the Nagpur test and then by 6 wickets in the Delhi test.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel are one of the key assets for India's victory. They have constantly performed with both bat and ball and taken hosts out of desperate situations lots of times.

However, Team India's star opener KL Rahul has failed to produce innings that showcase his potential. Now as per reports, Shubman Gill is set to make a comeback in the team and open alongside Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid are backing KL Rahul despite all the lash-out from people. There is still a chance that he might be included in the squad but as Team India has already gained an unbeatable lead, the playing 11 can experience some changes.

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat