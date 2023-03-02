IND vs AUS: Three Big Reasons Why India Are Struggling In Third Test

Rohit misread the pitch and opted to bat on a rank turner. The ball spun sharply as Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon dismantled India for 109 runs. Later, Usman Khawaja (60), Marnus Labuschagne (31) and Steve Smith (26) put Australia in a good position.

Updated: March 2, 2023 10:40 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: For the first time on the India tour, Australia have put India under serious pressure. The team is 178-4 at the time of writing, ahead by 69 runs in the third Test. Given the pitch, this is a significant lead and India will have to bring out their best performance to get back in the game.

Rohit misread the pitch and opted to bat on a rank turner. The ball spun sharply as Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon dismantled India for 109 runs. Later, Usman Khawaja (60), Marnus Labuschagne (31) and Steve Smith (26) put Australia in a good position. But Indians are themselves to be blamed for their misery. Here are three reasons why India are struggling in the third Test.

1 - No Balls - Ravindra Jadeja bowled plenty of no-balls during the first day's play. He even got Marnus Labuschagne for a duck on a no-ball. Labuschagne went on to score 31, stitching a 96 run partnership with Usman Khawaja. Had Labuschagne been dismissed for a duck, there were high chances that India would have run through the Australian batting.

2- Poor Fielding And Tactics - Labuschagne not only got a reprieve of a no-ball but he was dropped by KS Bharat as well. He was out LBW off the bowling of R Ashwin but Rohit decided against the review. Also, there were plenty of easy singles on offer thus the Aussie batters didn't feel much pressure of scoring.

3 - Bowling Too Full - The pitch had plenty of help for the spinners but Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Ashwin at times bowled too full, making it easy for the Aussies to negate the spin. All in all, it was an ordinary day for the Indians and they will be hoping for better returns on Day 2. However, they are yet to get a breakthrough in the first hour of Day 2.

