IND vs AUS: Travis Head Creates History, Become First Batter To Smash Century In WTC Final

Travis Head created history in the World Test Championship Final 2023 match against India at the Kennington Oval in London by becoming the first batter to smash a century in the WTC Final.

Updated: June 7, 2023 9:49 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Travis Head created history in the World Test Championship Final 2023 match against India at the Kennington Oval in London by becoming the first batter to smash a century in the WTC Final. This is also his first test century away from home.

Head's Ton, Smith's Fifty Put AUS In Command

Travis Head's ton and Steve Smith's half-century helped in reviving Australia's falling innings. They helped AUS 170 runs at the loss of 3 wickets at tea. Indian bowling line-up led by Shami Siraj and Shardul started sharp and dismissed the Aussie openers before lunch itself and also dismissed Labuschagne at the beginning of the second session itself.

Khawaja got out on a duck in the fourth over itself on Siraj's delivery and Shardul sent Warner (43 runs off 60 balls) back to the dugout in the 22nd over. Shami despite a lethal start to bowling was wicketless till Lunch. However, he changed it in his first delivery after lunch as he bowled star batter Marnus Labuschagne (26 runs off 62 balls)

However, Smith and Head's 200-plus runs partnership brought Australia back into the game and helped them cross the 200 runs mark in a crucial match. Their knocks not only brought Aussie back in the game but also pushed India on the back foot and into a position of desperation

IND vs AUS: Travis Head Creates History, Become First Batter To Smash Century In WTC Final

