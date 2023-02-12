IND vs AUS: Travis Head Likely To Replace David Warner In the Second Test

New Delhi: After a crushing defeat in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Australian opener David Warner is likely to be dropped from the second test match. According to various reports, he is likely to be replaced by Travis Head.

David Warner might be dropped from the 2nd Test, Travis Head could replace him. (Reported by The Age). Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 12, 2023

Matt Kuhnemann is also in the race to make a spot for himself in the playing XI for the 2nd test. Kuhnemann has replaced Mitchell Swepson, who is returning home for the birth of his child.

left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann has replaced Mitchell Swepson in Australia's squad for the India Tests. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 12, 2023

According to various sources, it has been confirmed that there are ongoing discussions on David Warner's form after he failed to spark anything in both innings of the test match. Warner scored just a single run in the first inning and a mere 10 in the second.

The Australian batting was completely dashed in front of the tremendous spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and R. Ashwin, as both of them got a 5 wicket haul in the first and second innings respectively.

After seeing the success and favorable conditions for spin bowling, the Australian team is strongly considering going out with three spinners in the second test.

Despite all, former Australian captain Mark Taylor has shown faith in Warner's place in the team.

David's been around long enough, and I know he's had plenty of opportunities [but] I think you've got to give him at least the next Test match to get it right," Taylor told

Wide World of Sports

.

"As Warner and Usman Khawaja found out today, they bat at the top of the order and faced Ravi Ashwin with the new ball, and then four overs later got Ravi Jadeja. So it doesn't matter where you bat; you're going to face the same stuff. So I would be sticking with the top two at the moment." he added.