IND vs AUS: Usman Khawaja Unlikely To Bat Again In Fourth Test Due To Injury

Usman Khawaja picked up an injury while fielding on Day 4.

Ahmedabad: Australia have been dealt with a massive blow as ace opener Usman Khawaja is unlikely to bat in Australia's second innings as the visitors look to secure a draw in the fourth Test. Khawaja picked up an injury while fielding on Day 4. As per a report in 'West Australian', Khawaja's scans have not shown any conclusive injury but the southpaw has soreness in his left leg. Australia have been dealt with a massive blow as ace opener Usman Khawaja is unlikely to bat in Australia's second innings as the visitors look to secure a draw in the fourth Test. Khawaja picked up an injury while fielding on Day 4. As per a report in 'West Australian', Khawaja's scans have not shown any conclusive injury but the southpaw has soreness in his left leg.

"He did have a scan, which is standard procedure. The imaging did not reveal anything conclusive," an Australian team spokesman said.

"He has soreness in his left lower leg, just below the knee on the outside of the lower leg."

The report states that the batter will be assessed ahead of play on Day 5 but is unlikely to bat again. Khawaja is the inform Australian batter having scored a magnificent century in the first innings, helping Australia post a daunting total of 480 runs.

More to follow...