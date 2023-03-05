IND Vs AUS: Video Goes Viral As Sanjay Manjrekar Gives Fan Death Stare For 'Jadeja Jadeja' Chants

The beef between India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is not a secret to anyone. It had begun during the 2019 World Cup, but they soon moved past it

Indore: The beef between India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is not a secret to anyone. It had begun during the 2019 World Cup, but they soon moved past it and began regularly greeting one another with a smile and respect. The beef between India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is not a secret to anyone. It had begun during the 2019 World Cup, but they soon moved past it and began regularly greeting one another with a smile and respect.

However, social media never forget. "Jadeja...Jadeja" was yelled by one of the fans in Indore during the third Test match between India and Australia. The fan recorded Manjrekar's reaction and later uploaded it to Twitter and expectedly the video went viral.

The video was taken on Day 1 at the Holkar Stadium during the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy match. Manjrekar and Australian legend Matthew Hayden were getting ready for Star Sports' analysis of the first session. At that point, one of the spectators shouted, "Jadeja!" and took his name. Manjrekar gave the man a death stare.

During the lunch break, Sanjay manjrekar ko gussa dilane kai liye started chanting jadeja jadeja and he stared at me with anger? #INDvsAUSTest #IndvsAus @sanjaymanjrekar pic.twitter.com/vvYjkFC5Zx

During the 2019 ODI World Cup, Manjrekar called Jadeja a 'bits and pieces cricketer'. Jadeja posted his furious reaction on Twitter to slam the former cricketer over his comment and wrote "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar." However, that wasn't the end. The all-rounder later responded again but this time with his bat by scoring 77 runs in the match against NZ where celebrated his half-century in his trademark sword style and directed it straight towards the media box.

Following Jadeja's performance in the semi-final match, Manjrekar said "I have to apologise to him (Ravindra Jadeja), he was looking for me but I wasn't there. I was in the lounge taking my lunch, I'm sorry."

Both Jadeja and Manjrekar put everything behind them three years later, When Manjrekar interviewed Jadeja after a match. Manjrekar said, "You are okay, right, to talk to me, Jaddu?" Manjrekar asked. Jadeja couldn't stop smiling as he replied, "Yeah, yeah, absolutely."

The two were even seen interacting and sharing a peal of laughter after the Indore Test match.