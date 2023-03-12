IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Breaks Century Drought With 28th Test Hundred

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Breaks Century Drought With 28th Test Hundred

Kohli's last Test hundred came against Bangladesh in India's first Day-Night Test at home, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Updated: March 12, 2023 12:53 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Veteran India batter Virat Kohli finally managed to end his century drought as he whacked a brilliant ton against Australia in the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test in Ahmedabad. Kohli's last Test hundred came against Bangladesh in India's first Day-Night Test at home, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kohli went through a massive slump post century and couldn't score a hundred for three years before getting the monkey off his back against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli then scored an ODI hundred against Bangladesh and followed it up with two centuries against Sri Lanka. However, the elite Test hundred still eluded him.

The wickets in India have been tough for batting in recent times but the pitch in Ahmedabad was tailor-made for batters and Kohli was not going to miss out on this golden opportunity. He pounced on tired Aussie bowlers and got to his 28th Test century.

Meanwhile, India have strengthened their position in the fourth test. They trail Australia by 80 runs and are looking set to take a big lead. If India can accelerate in the final session and give Australia a Day to save the Test, on Day 5, and a turning wicket, who knows that the match which is looking set for a draw at the moment might see a result.

suchita ? (@suchitawtf) March 12, 2023

Also Read

More News ›
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Breaks Century Drought With 28th Test Hundred
IND Vs AUS 4th Test: 'This Half-Century Might Get Converted Into Double Hundred', Says Sunil Gavaskar On Virat Kohli
IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer Taken For Scans After Complaining Of Back Pain Post Day 3 Play
IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Milestone King Virat Kohli Scripts Another Record, Becomes 5th Indian Batter to Amass 5000 Runs At Home
IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Shubman Gill's Century, Virat Kohli's Unbeaten Fifty Help India Reach 289/3 At Stumps Day 3
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Breaks Century Drought With 28th Tes...

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score ...

Pakistan Super League: ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, I...

IND Vs AUS 4th Test: 'This Half-Century Might Get Converted ...

Watch: Bizarre Injury Puts Keshav Maharaj's World Cup Partic...

Advertisement