Veteran India batter Virat Kohli finally managed to end his century drought as he whacked a brilliant ton against Australia in the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test in Ahmedabad. Kohli's last Test hundred came against Bangladesh in India's first Day-Night Test at home, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kohli went through a massive slump post century and couldn't score a hundred for three years before getting the monkey off his back against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli then scored an ODI hundred against Bangladesh and followed it up with two centuries against Sri Lanka. However, the elite Test hundred still eluded him.

The wickets in India have been tough for batting in recent times but the pitch in Ahmedabad was tailor-made for batters and Kohli was not going to miss out on this golden opportunity. He pounced on tired Aussie bowlers and got to his 28th Test century.

Meanwhile, India have strengthened their position in the fourth test. They trail Australia by 80 runs and are looking set to take a big lead. If India can accelerate in the final session and give Australia a Day to save the Test, on Day 5, and a turning wicket, who knows that the match which is looking set for a draw at the moment might see a result.