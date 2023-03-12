IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Breaks Century Drought With 28th Test Hundred
Kohli's last Test hundred came against Bangladesh in India's first Day-Night Test at home, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
New Delhi: Veteran India batter Virat Kohli finally managed to end his century drought as he whacked a brilliant ton against Australia in the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test in Ahmedabad. Kohli's last Test hundred came against Bangladesh in India's first Day-Night Test at home, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kohli went through a massive slump post century and couldn't score a hundred for three years before getting the monkey off his back against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli then scored an ODI hundred against Bangladesh and followed it up with two centuries against Sri Lanka. However, the elite Test hundred still eluded him. The wickets in India have been tough for batting in recent times but the pitch in Ahmedabad was tailor-made for batters and Kohli was not going to miss out on this golden opportunity. He pounced on tired Aussie bowlers and got to his 28th Test century. Meanwhile, India have strengthened their position in the fourth test. They trail Australia by 80 runs and are looking set to take a big lead. If India can accelerate in the final session and give Australia a Day to save the Test, on Day 5, and a turning wicket, who knows that the match which is looking set for a draw at the moment might see a result.
Virat Kohli brings up his 75th International century ?1205 days - The wait is over for the King's 28th Test century - and his 75th overall. ?#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/0xEqoKSUs8 Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 12, 2023
Now the comeback feels complete! ??#ViratKohli? #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/LLfyF7HmIVKolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 12, 2023
Virat Kohli scores a Test hundred for the first time in over two years ?#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | ? https://t.co/VJoLfVSeIF pic.twitter.com/2v5MzV4qcLICC (@ICC) March 12, 2023
streets chanting "kohli!! kohli!!"kohlination was truly starved ?
What a pic - Steve Smith appreciating Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/idEsbj5Wkt— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2023
suchita ? (@suchitawtf) March 12, 2023
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
IND Vs AUS 4th Test: 'This Half-Century Might Get Converted Into Double Hundred', Says Sunil Gavaskar On Virat Kohli
IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Milestone King Virat Kohli Scripts Another Record, Becomes 5th Indian Batter to Amass 5000 Runs At Home
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 4th Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 09:30 IST - 13 Mar 2023
IND trail by 80 runs
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 03:30 IST - 13 Mar 2023
NZ need 257 runs to win
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
08 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 11 Mar 2023
South Africa beat West Indies by 284 runs
United Arab Emirates Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
10 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Papua New Guinea beat United Arab Emirates by 56 runs
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
09 Mar 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 6 wickets
Nepal Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
09 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 52 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS