Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli Continues To Steal Spotlight With His Stunning Dance Moves, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Virat Kohli is known for his gestures and fun times on the field with his India teammates. Once again he didn't fail to entertain his fans. He was seen dancing during the third ODI encounter between India and Australia in Chennai on Wednesday. Former Indian captain was grooving on Shah Rukh Khan's song, 'Lungi Dance' from the movie Chennai Express. Even Ravindra Jadeja joined in on the fun as India looked in a jovial mood. Video of their moves is going viral all over internet.

Earlier

Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the third and final ODI at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, here on Wednesday.

The series is currently tied at 1-1, making this game a decider. The last time India lost a bilateral ODI series at home was back in 2019, co-incidentally to Australia.

After winning the toss, Smith said veteran left-handed opener David Warner comes back in the playing eleven along with left-arm spinner Ashton Agar. Pacer Nathan Ellis and an unwell Cameron Green make way for Warner and Agar to be included in the playing eleven.

"Looks like quite a dry surface, it is pretty hot out here. Will look to put a good total on this surface. We have had good fun and it will be exciting in the decider. We love playing in crunch games and it's exciting," he said.

India captain Rohit Sharma said the playing eleven is unchanged and added that he wanted to field first on a dry pitch which has an even covering of grass.