IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Fumes In Anger After Hardik Pandya Seemingly Ignores Him During 1st ODI

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya made his ODI captaincy debut for Team India on Friday (March 17) in the 50-over format, which was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The 29-year-old has captained India in the T20Is format in the but but this was his first time to captain India in the ODI match. He got an opportunity to take the lead, since star opener Rohit Sharma was not able to attend the series opener, so in his absence Hardik Pandya got off to a winning start as captain in ODIs as well.

During the match, a video of Virat Kohli , Hardik Pandya , and Kuldeep Yadav can be seen conversing is also going viral on social media platforms. The video is doing the rounds on social media because in the clip, Hardik can be seen leaving the conversation even before Virat could finish his part.

Here is the video: