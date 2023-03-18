Advertisement
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Fumes In Anger After Hardik Pandya Seemingly Ignores Him During 1st ODI
The second ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will take place on March 19 (Sunday) at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
New Delhi: Indian skipper Hardik Pandya made his ODI captaincy debut for Team India on Friday (March 17) in the 50-over format, which was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 29-year-old has captained India in the T20Is format in the but but this was his first time to captain India in the ODI match. He got an opportunity to take the lead, since star opener Rohit Sharma was not able to attend the series opener, so in his absence Hardik Pandya got off to a winning start as captain in ODIs as well. During the match, a video of Virat Kohli , Hardik Pandya , and Kuldeep Yadav can be seen conversing is also going viral on social media platforms. The video is doing the rounds on social media because in the clip, Hardik can be seen leaving the conversation even before Virat could finish his part. Here is the video:
March 17, 2023
KL Rahul struck a well-controlled unbeaten 75 after fast bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj claimed three wickets apiece as India defeated Australia by five wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the first match. It was a brilliant knock by Rahul as he started cautiously, hitting only four boundaries in his fifty before opening up to hammer three fours and a six as he used all his experience to help India extricate themselves from a sticky situation. The second ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will take place on March 19 (Sunday) at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma is set to join the Indian squad and take the charge over the leadership duties from Hardik.
