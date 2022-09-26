IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Hails Team India’s ‘Brilliant Character’ Following Series Win Over Australia

Hyderabad: Star batter Virat Kohli on Sunday lauded the “brilliant character” shown by Team India after defeating Australia in the third and final T20I. India defeated Australia by six wickets in a thrilling run chase to complete a 2-1 series victory in Hyderabad. Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav were stars of the show as India maintained their sensational record in run chases in T20Is.

The former India skipper after the win shared a picture of the team celebrating the win on homegrown social media, the Koo app.

“Brilliant character shown by the boys to seal the series after being down,” Kohli captioned the post on the Koo app.

While Kohli scored 63 off 48, Suryakumar smashed 69 in just 36 balls. Indian vice-captain KL Rahul also shared glimpses from India’s win on the Koo app.

“Wrap,” Rahul captioned the post.

Chasing 187 to win in the series decider, India chased down the target with one ball to spare to make it 13 successful run chases in the shortest format of the game in 14 series since 2021.

India will now lock horns with South Africa in three T20I and as many ODIs. The T20I series will get underway from Wednesday while the ODI series begins on October 6 in Lucknow.