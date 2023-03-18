IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli Interacts With Young Fan At Airport, Sweet Gesture Wins Heart - Watch Virat Video

Virat Kohli once again won many hearts as he interacted with a young fan at the Mumbai Airport and gave the little fan an autograph on his shirt.

Mumbai: Indian star batter Virat Kohli once again won many hearts as he interacted with a young fan at the Mumbai Airport and gave the little fan an autograph on his shirt. Kohli was a member of the Indian team that left for Visakhapatnam to play Australia in the second one-day international. Indian star batter Virat Kohli once again won many hearts as he interacted with a young fan at the Mumbai Airport and gave the little fan an autograph on his shirt. Kohli was a member of the Indian team that left for Visakhapatnam to play Australia in the second one-day international.

A young fan approached Kohli and asked for an autograph as the Indian team was getting off the team bus at the airport. The young man was happily greeted by the former India captain. He interacted with him and then signed the back of his t-shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video of this small but sweet interaction is going viral all over the internet. Virat always treats fans kindly and do interact with them in whatever way possible. That's another reason why he is one of the most loved cricketers in the world.

Virat along with the young fan also posed for the photographers who were waiting at the airport. Later, the kid showed the media his autograph. Meanwhile, Kohli will play in India's second one-day international against Australia in Visakhapatnam in an effort to win the series. After winning the first match in Mumbai, India now holds a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India's batting maestro failed to score good runs in the first ODI and would like to get some crucial runs out of his bat in the second ODI.