IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Out LBW, IND In Massive Trouble After Mitchell Starc Lethal Spell

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's wicket means that India have been reduced to 71-6 at the time of writing.

Updated: March 19, 2023 3:17 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Team India is in a dire state in the second ODI against Australia in Vizag as they have been reduced to 71-4 at the time of writing. India's top order was blown away by Mitchell Starc, who accounted for the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. Sean Abbott dismissed Hardik Pandya who was sent packing courtesy of a Steve Smith special. Virat Kohli looked at ease and it seemed that he will take India to a decent score, however, he was trapped LBW by Nathan Ellis.

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are at the crease for India. The two are very capable batters and can take India to a decent score. However, a wicket here will quash all hopes of an Indian comeback as the likes of Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj will find it very hard against an on-fire Mitchell Starc.

India are 1-0 up in the series, however, they almost messed up their chase in the first ODI after being reduced to 39-4 in chase of 188. India need to find a way out of their top order woes if they are to win their third 50-Over World Cup, scheduled to take place in India later this year.

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia Playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

