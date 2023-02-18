Virat Kohli, an adherent food lover, over the years has curbed his food instinct to stay fit. The former India skipper is a fitness icon and follows a very strict food regime. However, a few cheat days are always good to satisfy your taste buds.

Kohli, who scored, 44 runs in India's first inning in the second Test against Australia, had a great Chole Bhature mean. Kohli's reaction when Chole Bhature was delivered to him was pure gold. Virat Kohli had earlier said that he loves Ram ke Chole Bhature and since he is in Delhi, he couldn't stop himself from getting a taste of his favourite food.

Coming back to the game, Australia will be very happy going into Day 3 at 61/1. Travis head began his promotion to opening on a great note as he remained unbeaten on 39 to take Australia to 61/1 in 12 overs at stumps on day one of second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

After Australia took a lead by a solitary run, as India were bowled out for 262 in their first innings, Head attacked to give the visitors' some quick runs. Giving him company is Marnus Labuschagne at 16 not out.

With 13 overs left in the day, Australia opted to send Head as an opener in absence of a concussed David Warner alongside Usman Khawaja. Head made an instant impression, pulling and driving off Mohammed Shami for boundaries, and got a thick outer edge off Ravichandran Ashwin for his third four in five overs.

After being heaved over deep mid-wicket by Khawaja, Jadeja struck on the very next ball, as the left-handed batter swept straight to a sharp short leg moving to his left. Labuschagne took on Jadeja, sweeping twice and punching off backfoot to take three boundaries in the eighth over. Head took the rive against Jadeja and then danced down the pitch to hit Ashwin over long-on for six, before stumps were called on a riveting day.

For India, Left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel top-scored with his second consecutive fifty in the series as the hosts' were bowled out for 262 in their first innings. At one point, it looked like Australia will have a huge lead, as India were 139/7 in 50.5 overs.

But Axar slammed 74 off 115 balls and shared an important 114-run partnership off 177 balls with Ravichandran Ashwin, who made 37 off 71 balls, for the eighth wicket to bring India on the threshold of taking a lead.

Despite the stand, they missed out on the lead by a solitary run as Australia wrapped up the Indian first innings within 3.3 overs of taking the second new ball. For Australia, premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon starred with 5/60, including taking four wickets in the morning session.