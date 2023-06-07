IND vs AUS: Why ICC Has Prepared Two Different Pitches For WTC Final 2023 | Explained

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set to take on Pat Cummins' Australia in the World Test Championship Final at the Kennington Oval in London, starting on June 7, Wednesday. ICC has prepared two pitches for the mega clash.

After oil protesters threatened to damage the pitch during the match at the Kennington Oval, the decision was made to have two different pitches available for the final. The security guards will also be present for the five days of the game as a precaution. The ICC has also made significant adjustments to the Playing Conditions in accordance with Section 6.4 in order to prepare the second pitch, as per the ANI report.

Although, the second pitch will only be brought to use in case the first one is damaged. The match officials will decide whether the game will continue on the pitch or whether the second pitch will be used to make sure. Notably, the captains of both teams have also been informed of this. In any case, on the off chance that the two groups consent to play on a similar pitch, the game will proceed, or, more than likely it will end there with no outcome.

Indian Bowlers Throw Aussies On Backfoot After winning the toss Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first and it turned out a good decision as India managed to get the wickets of both the Aussie openers before lunch itself. Siraj dismissed Usman Khawaja on a duck in the fourth over itself and Shardul sent Warner (43 runs off 60 balls) back in the 22nd over.